Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Update

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPIN opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Spine Injury Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

