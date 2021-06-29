Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Update

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SPIN opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Spine Injury Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.
About Spine Injury Solutions
Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.