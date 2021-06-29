Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPXSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.43.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

