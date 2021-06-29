Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $83,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.