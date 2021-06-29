SSI Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,111 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.12. 10,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $216.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

