S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.71.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,231,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,145,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

