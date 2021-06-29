Standard Tokenization Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.58 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $50.19 million and $10.58 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 56.6% higher against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00055253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00679253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00039032 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

