Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Starbucks posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.27. The stock had a trading volume of 332,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.84. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 57,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 30,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

