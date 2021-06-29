Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 27,840 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $49,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,374.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.15 and a twelve month high of $139.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

