Stifel Financial Corp Buys 225 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $73,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $272.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.28. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $184.34 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

