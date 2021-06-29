Stifel Financial Corp Sells 381 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $62,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $704.11 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $664.37.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

