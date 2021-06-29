Stifel Financial Corp Sells 496,228 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 496,228 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $52,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,011 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 433.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

