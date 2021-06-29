Stifel Nicolaus Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $39.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NYSE:SM opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

