Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.15

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.13, with a volume of 107772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.26. The company has a market cap of C$587.71 million and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.12.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

