Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 729,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,363 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $36,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 558,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,124 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -87.18 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.35. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.