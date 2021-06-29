STORE Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,806 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,727% compared to the typical volume of 263 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 50,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 341,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

