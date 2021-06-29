StormX Price Hits $0.0172 (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One StormX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. StormX has a market cap of $171.87 million and $24.41 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.00687337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00038909 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

STMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

