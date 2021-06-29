Strike Trading Up 22% This Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Strike has a total market cap of $122.88 million and approximately $747,285.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $42.14 or 0.00116768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00156200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00170061 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,232.99 or 1.00409492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,916,293 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.