Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Up 449.9% in June

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,200 shares, an increase of 449.9% from the May 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sugarmade stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Sugarmade has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the paper and paper-based product business. The company operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. It supplies products to quick service restaurants, as well as imports, distributes, and markets hydroponic supplies to various agricultural sectors.

