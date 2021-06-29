Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Sumitomo Metal Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMYY opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $13.37.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.

