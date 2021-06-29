Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMU.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

