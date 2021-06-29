Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.35 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -13.70.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

In related news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $106,272.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,694 shares of company stock worth $10,020,984. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.