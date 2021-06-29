Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,022 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Sun Life Financial worth $47,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

