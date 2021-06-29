Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299,399 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 1.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $338,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. 99,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,855,033. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 479.00, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.1707 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.