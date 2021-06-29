Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of Sutro Biopharma worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 384,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,881 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,741,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.39 million, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

