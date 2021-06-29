Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,100 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the May 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE SUZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 20,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18. Suzano has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 90.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 308.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Suzano by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

