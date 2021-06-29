Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 746.9% in June

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 746.9% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SWRAY stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,489. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.