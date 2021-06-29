Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.30.

SYBX stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 227.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $1,733,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

