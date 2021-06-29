Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Truist lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

