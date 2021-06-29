Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 196,170.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $24,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

