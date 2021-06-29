Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

