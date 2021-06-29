TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 453,976 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $116,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

MU traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.86. 273,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,713,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

