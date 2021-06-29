TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,621 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Intuitive Surgical worth $230,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 149,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $10.24 on Tuesday, hitting $922.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,053. The stock has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $852.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.16 and a twelve month high of $914.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

