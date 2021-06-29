TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 294,804 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,008,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294,804 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $98,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

