TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,613 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47,613 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cigna worth $159,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Cigna by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cigna by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $239.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,206. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.43.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.