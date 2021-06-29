Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 680 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $13.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,430.23. 48,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,318.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

