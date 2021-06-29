Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,490 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 830.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AMC Networks by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 90,860 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. 1,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,493. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

