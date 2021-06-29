Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $447,000 Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,745 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 18.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,131,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,680,000 after buying an additional 327,882 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 98.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 59,955 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 236.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,997,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,669,000 after acquiring an additional 363,410 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

NYSE VST traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. 21,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,584. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

