Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $986.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

