Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,946,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 206,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 139,122 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

