TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the May 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCPY traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. 11,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,677. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.76.

TechnoPro’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, July 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, July 7th.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

