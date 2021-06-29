Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $460.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $2,204,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Teleflex by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $406.39 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

