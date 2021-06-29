Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Shares of VIV opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Telefônica Brasil
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
