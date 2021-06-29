Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.81.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

