Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Down 1%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) shares dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35). Approximately 13,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 62,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £84.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.72.

About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

