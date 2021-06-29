Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $2.22 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.41.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

