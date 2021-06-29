Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 339.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $678.83. 319,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,450,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.56. The company has a market capitalization of $653.94 billion, a PE ratio of 688.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $189.70 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

