Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

