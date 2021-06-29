Textron (NYSE:TXT) Shares Gap Up to $67.20

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.20, but opened at $69.97. Textron shares last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 3,913 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

