The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 2.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.73% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $555,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

