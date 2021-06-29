The Berkeley Group’s (BKGFY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKGFY. Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

