The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The Children’s Place posted earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.71. 10,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,795. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

